Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Bank of America

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Humana has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.