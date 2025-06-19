Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Incyte by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,201,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 595,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Incyte by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 556,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

