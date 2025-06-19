Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – June 17th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Broadcom, Alphabet, Oracle, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate and maintain the physical and institutional frameworks—such as roads, bridges, airports, power plants, water systems and telecommunications networks—required for modern economies to function. Because these businesses often operate under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, they tend to generate stable cash flows and dividends, making them a popular defensive or income-oriented investment. Investors may gain exposure to this sector through individual company stocks or dedicated infrastructure funds and indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,194,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,321,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $251.04. 14,834,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,706,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,940,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,491,531. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.79. 11,716,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,782,556. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $581.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $12.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.37. 5,900,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,105,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 3.61.

