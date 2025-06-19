Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NJAN opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.