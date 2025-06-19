Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Short Interest Down 35.0% in May

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFLR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QFLR opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

