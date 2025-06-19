Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £136.01 ($182.51).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,701 ($22.83) per share, for a total transaction of £153.09 ($205.43).
- On Monday, April 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £152.37 ($204.47).
- On Friday, March 28th, Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($21.00), for a total value of £13,730,433.60 ($18,425,165.86).
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,931 ($25.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,789.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,490. The company has a market cap of £59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.99).
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
