Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £136.01 ($182.51).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,701 ($22.83) per share, for a total transaction of £153.09 ($205.43).

On Monday, April 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £152.37 ($204.47).

On Friday, March 28th, Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($21.00), for a total value of £13,730,433.60 ($18,425,165.86).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,931 ($25.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,789.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,490. The company has a market cap of £59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($19.32) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,510 ($20.26) to GBX 1,900 ($25.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.87) to GBX 1,725 ($23.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,626.25 ($21.82).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.