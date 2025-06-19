Insider Buying: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Hudson La Force purchased 2,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,288 ($57.54) per share, for a total transaction of £85,760 ($115,083.20).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Trading Down 0.3%

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,122 ($41.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,865.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,792.77. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,316 ($31.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,342 ($44.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLMA

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.