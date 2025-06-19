Insider Buying: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Hudson La Force purchased 2,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,288 ($57.54) per share, for a total transaction of £85,760 ($115,083.20).
Halma Trading Down 0.3%
LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,122 ($41.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,865.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,792.77. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,316 ($31.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,342 ($44.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.
Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLMA
About Halma
Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:
– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.
– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.
– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.
Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.