Insider Buying: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Major Shareholder Buys $13,453,924.50 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt bought 996,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hotels Corp Hyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 6 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $81.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after acquiring an additional 441,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,987,000 after acquiring an additional 160,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.