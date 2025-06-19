Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys 150 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCHGet Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis bought 150 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,026 ($1,376.81).

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 681.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 702.21. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($11.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,194 ($16.02) to GBX 1,163 ($15.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

