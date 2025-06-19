Insider Buying: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Purchases 240,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $2,450,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,358,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,176,078.48. The trade was a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,588 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $1,350,092.88.

On Friday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 280,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,780,400.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 147,157 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sonos by 22,701.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 353,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 351,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

