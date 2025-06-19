Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 47,584 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $2,909,285.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,663.88. The trade was a 64.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Up 0.7%

LIF stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 696.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Life360 by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Life360 by 1,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

