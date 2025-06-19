Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

PODD opened at $301.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $329.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

