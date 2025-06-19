Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

