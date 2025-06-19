Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.