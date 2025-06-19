Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) CEO Sells $4,969,704.09 in Stock

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Invitation Home Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of INVH opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth $1,646,794,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at about $148,870,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

