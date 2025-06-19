iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

