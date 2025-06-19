iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.