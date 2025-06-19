iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

