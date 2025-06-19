iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPHE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter worth $506,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.