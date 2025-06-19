iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

