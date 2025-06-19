iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 837,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 488,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

