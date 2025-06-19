iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $128.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

