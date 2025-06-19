iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

