Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $180.82, but opened at $185.19. Jabil shares last traded at $200.39, with a volume of 985,282 shares changing hands.

Get Jabil alerts:

The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $81,378,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average is $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.