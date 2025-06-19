Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 56,156 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

