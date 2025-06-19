Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,312 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,314,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE WMS opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

