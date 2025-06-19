Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $366.92 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

