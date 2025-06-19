Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.73. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.25 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

