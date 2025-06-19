Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,806 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

