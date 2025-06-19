Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 27,881 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

SWK stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

