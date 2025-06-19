Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 42,432 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

