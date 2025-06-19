Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,651 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

