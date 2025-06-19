Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.58.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.