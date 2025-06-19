Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

