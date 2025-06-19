Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $229.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.