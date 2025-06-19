Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,777,000 after acquiring an additional 351,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,584,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

