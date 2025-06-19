Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 386,618 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

