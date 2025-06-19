Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

Shares of JEMA opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

