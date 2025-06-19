Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

