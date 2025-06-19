Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,760,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,484,000 after buying an additional 2,070,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,347,000 after buying an additional 1,371,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 80.74%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

