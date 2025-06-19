Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.20% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

FTHI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

