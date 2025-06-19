Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $53.00 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.