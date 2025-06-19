Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.90 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $228.65 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.
lululemon athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
