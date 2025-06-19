Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

