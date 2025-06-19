Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

