Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.35 Million Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,595,558 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $485.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.77. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

