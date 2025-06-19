Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $17 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 520,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

