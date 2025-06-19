Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9%

AXON stock opened at $770.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 186.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $279.02 and a 52 week high of $806.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $683.57 and a 200 day moving average of $624.47.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

