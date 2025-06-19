Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.87.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

