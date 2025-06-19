Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 112,640 Shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDVO. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDVO opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

