Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,214 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3%

GEV opened at $490.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $500.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.